Nashama’s victories in AFC Asian Cup bring boom to businesses

As the Nashama becomes the first team to qualify for the final of the AFC Asian Cup in Doha, local businesses are celebrating the team’s win with creative offers and discounts (JT File photo)

AMMAN — The Nashama’s win after win in the AFC Asian Cup has brought business boom among various sectors, especially coffee houses and restaurants.

Local businesses are also celebrating the team’s victory with offers and discounts.

The Jordanian national team has made it to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final for the first time in its history, after clinching a remarkable 2-0 victory over South Korea on Tuesday.

The Nashama (The Chivalrous Ones) have defeated Malaysia, Iraq and Tajikistan in the tournament.

On Tuesday night, Jordanians erupted in joyful celebration, packing the streets across the Kingdom, waving flags and honking horns, cheering to the sounds of drums and traditional Jordanian music.

“The Nashama team is a force to be reckoned with… We are so proud, excited and fuelled with confidence for the finals,” said Mohammad Tahseen, owner of a bakery in Amman’s Seventh Circle area. Adding that he celebrated the team’s qualification for the finals by offering a 30 per cent discount on all orders made on Wednesday and Thursday.

The national team’s victory has so far brought business boom across various sectors, especially for the food and entertainment industries that include cafes and sports stores, he further noted.

“Today is a day of joy for Jordanians… the victory of the national football team is beyond description… We are truly proud.” Ibrahim Huthaifa, an employee at a local coffee place, said on Wednesday.

There are also a wide number of soccer jerseys worn by employees of local restaurants, coffee places, supermarkets and other businesses premises.

“It is clear Tuesday’s victory is much more than just a football game for the Jordanians… Families gathered, friends went out to watch the game and businesses got creative in support of the team and in aims to increase their sales and income.” Huthaifa explained.

With the national team being one step away from winning the cup, street vendors have also joined the ranks of Asian Cup businesses, selling flags, scarves and caps.