Nashama never cease to impress

AMMAN — With a 1-0 victory over Tajikistan, the Jordanian national football team “ the Nashama” on Friday made history by sealing its place in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

This game was attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, HRH Princess Salma and HRH Prince Ali, president of both the Jordan Football Association Executive Committee and the West Asian Football Federation, at Ahmed Bin Ali Al Mondial Stadium in Qatar.

Besides ensuring a seat in the semis, the Nashama also won an amount of $1 million.

The Nashama on Tuesday will play South Korea, which advanced with Jordan to the semifinals of the Asian Cup following a 2-1 win over Australia (See story on page 8).

Jordanians took to the streets across the Kingdom on Friday to celebrate the Nashama’s victory against Tajikistan.

Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh took to X (formerly Twitter) to hail the victory as a historic moment for Jordanian football.

Senate President Faisal Fayez and Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi also expressed pride in the team’s achievement.

Doha’s Souq Waqif saw a huge Jordanian celebration marking historic achievement of reaching the semi-finals of the continental championship.

The event was organised by members of the Jordanian community in Qatar and Jordanian fans who travelled from Jordan to attend the match.