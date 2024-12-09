Najahna programme empowers over 64,000 youth in Jordan, focuses on gender equality, job creation

By Maria Weldali - Dec 09,2024 - Last updated at Dec 09,2024

Plan International’s Country Director Hamida Jahama says that the Najahna Programme, aimed at improving youth economic prospects, has reached over 64,000 young people through grassroots partnerships (Photo By Maria Weldali)

AMMAN — The Najahna Programme, aimed at improving youth economic prospects, has reached over 64,000 young people through grassroots partnerships, with 63 per cent of participants being women.

In her address on Monday at the programme's Extended Strategic Review Group (ESRG) meeting, titled Improving Working Conditions for Jordanian and Syrian Youth in Jordan, Plan International’s Country Director Hamida Jahama highlighted the meeting’s dual focus: showcasing the programme’s achievements and addressing the challenges young people face in empowerment.

“The ESRG meeting, the second of its kind, aims to highlight key achievements from the past period while addressing the barriers to youth empowerment,” Jahama said.

She stressed that the programme integrates various pathways to foster a safe, inclusive environment, ensuring youth are active community members.

Key achievements included creating 700 jobs in the private sector through project initiatives, offering 20,000 employability skills training opportunities, and providing 40,000 learning opportunities in both formal and non-formal education, she added.

Jahama also said that the programme works to build strategic partnerships with ministries, civil society organisations, and the private sector.

“Today's sessions focus on enhancing supportive environments, improving working conditions, and promoting a culture of entrepreneurship through necessary reforms.”

During a discussion on the employment situation in Jordan and the main challenges youth face in accessing decent work, International Labour Organisation (ILO) representative Dahlia Roque shared some statistics, saying, “In Jordan, individuals aged 16 to 30 make up just a quarter of the population currently engaged in work, while 40 per cent of youth are classified as NEET,” with NEET referring to individuals who are Not in Education, Employment, or Training.

Roque highlighted that the employment situation for women and refugees in Jordan is “significantly worse” compared with other countries in the region.

"About 27 per cent of Jordanian women and 16 per cent of Syrian women participate in the labour force. However, 79 per cent of Jordanian women and 82 per cent of Syrian women are seeking employment rather than working.”

The ESRG meeting is part of an ongoing effort to involve young people in participatory planning and develop policy recommendations aimed at improving working conditions for Jordanian and Syrian youth.

The event amplified youth voices by encouraging meaningful discussions with key decision-makers and experts.

The ESRG also tackled critical labour market issues, including gender-based discrimination, informal labour, wage disparities, and poor working conditions.

Funded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation (NNF), the five-year Najahna programme (2022-2026) is implemented by five consortium partners: Plan International (PI), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Danish Industry (DI), the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS), and Includovate.

Focused on Syrian refugees and conflict-impacted youth aged 12 to 25, the programme operates in Amman, Irbid, Zarqa, Mafraq, and the Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps, aiming to promote economic development, create sustainable livelihoods, and break down barriers to social and economic participation for these youth.

In 2024, 50 participants in the programme’s Gig Economy Training secured income-generating activities within three months. Meanwhile, 36 Najahna-supported businesses created 226 jobs in 2024, with 20 female-owned businesses and 17 Syrian-owned businesses contributing to the employment opportunities.

Najahna adopts a gender-transformative approach, addressing the root causes of gender inequality and reshaping unequal gender and power dynamics.

The programme is research-based and aims to secure stable, flexible labour markets by connecting private sector stakeholders with social partners.

The meeting featured two-panel discussions emphasising the importance of creating inclusive and safe work environments for youth, particularly young women, in Jordan’s formal sector. Participants underscored the need for workplace protections and skills training to help young women fully and equitably engage in the workforce.

The ESRG meeting brought together policymakers, national experts, civil society actors, and youth to advance these critical conversations.