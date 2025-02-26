From Nabataeans to Byzantines: Legacy of Umm Al Jimal

Umm Al Jimal was a site built by Nabataeans in the 1st century AD that was expanded and fortified during the Roman and Byzantine periods (Photo courtesy of ACOR)

AMMAN — In 1981, Jordan nominated East Jerusalem as UNESCO World Heritage site, reflecting a Hashemite long-term custodianship over Muslim and Christian shrines in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Petra (inscribed in 1985), Qaser Amra (inscribed in 1985, Umm ar-Rasas (inscribed in 2004), Wadi Rum (inscribed in 2011), Baptism Site (inscribed in 2015), Salt (inscribed in 2021) and Umm Al Jimal (inscribed in 2024) became UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Although ruined, Umm Al Jimal is a significant site in northeastern part of Jordan and belonged to a famed Limes Arabicus, a Roman frontier towards Persians and nomadic raiders.

"Unlike many other ancient sites, which offer mostly foundations and a few standing structures, Umm Al Jimal has around 170 buildings, many surviving to the second or the third floor," said Darrell Rohl, a co-director of Umm Al Jimal Archaeological Project, at the lecture held at American Centre of Research on Tuesday.

The visual evidence enables visitors to the site to re-create what the site looked like in its heyday during the Roman-Byzantine periods.

Umm Al Jimal lies on the southern tip of Houran, a basalt volcanic plateau between Jordan and southern Syria.

Permanent occupation began 2,000 years ago with Nabataeans, continuing to the Roman, Byzantine, early Islamic and modern inhabitants.

"Nabataean territory was vast and for unknown reason they established a secondary capital at Bosra," Rohl said at the presentation titled" Umm Al Jimal: UNESCO World Heritage Site", noting that Umm Al Jimal was linked with the establishment of the capital at Bosra.

An early Nabataean village was formed and developed during the Roman Empire which annexed the Nabataean Kingdom in 106 AD.

The Commodus Gate inscription is one of monuments from the phase of the Roman Empire, during 2nd century AD.

"Interestingly, Commodus name isn't on the inscription," Rohl said, adding that after the assassination of Commodus in Rome in 192 AD, citizens of Umm Al Jimal decided to erase his name as demnatio memoriae, which was a common penalty for political opponents in the Roman Empire.

"However, because of the relations between Nerva-Antonine and Severan dynasties, the assassinated emperor was restored as one of previous rulers of the state. The Severans who took over in the late 2nd century AD needed support from other prominent families, including members of the Nerva-Antonine dynasty," Rohl added.

Commodus, like the Emperor Hadrian, visited this region in 177 AD.

After the end of the Severan Dynasty in 235AD, the Roman Empire entered the so-called Crisis of the 3rd century which lasted until 284 AD and almost led to a complete annihilation of the state.

The crisis was marked by the fragmentation and competing claimants to the Roman throne. The constant civil wars attracted barbarians to attack from all directions as well as the old Roman rival on the East, the Sassanid Empire.

Between 270 and 270 AD, Queen Zenobia established her own state in Palmyra and attacked Umm Al Jimal and burned down Bosra.

"Umm Al Jimal gave seven council members to Bosra, the regional capital," Rohl explained, noting that if they were not all born in Umm Al Jimal at least they were buried there.

Bouletes were prominent members of the landowning class and they would serve for life in the Roman councils.

The early Roman castellum was built in 4th century AD and housed a military garrison and additional fortifications were built by Nineth Dalmatian cavalry unit that was stationed between 367 AD and 373 AD.

"These inscriptions [found at the site] describe building of the military observation towers. These structures were modifications to already built early castellum or completely new structures," Rohl said.