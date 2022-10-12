Mufleh chairs higher coordinating committee for National Social Protection Strategy

Social Development Minister Ayman Al Mufleh chairing the Higher Coordinating Committee for the National Social Protection Strategy in its annual meeting on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Social Development Ministry)

AMMAN — The Higher Coordinating Committee (HCC) for the National Social Protection Strategy (NSPS 2019-2025) chaired by Minister of Social Development Ayman Al Mufleh on Tuesday convened its annual meeting.

The meeting was attended by committee members representing different line ministries and national stakeholders including the ministries of planning, labour, youth, health, finance and energy, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

During the meeting, the Implementation Support Unit (ISU) for the NSPS, which is the officially institutionalised unit within the social development ministry, presented progress on the implementation of the strategy and sector priorities through a bi-annual progress report for 2022.

The HCC discussed action points and recommendations to accelerate progress on three of the pillars of the Strategy: Dignity (Social Assistance), Empowerment (Social Services) and Opportunity (Labour market and Social Security).

The HCC also discussed and agreed on the new coordination structure with 21 NSPS partners, and the unified reporting mechanism that has been used since the beginning of 2022.

Meeting participants also agreed on the restructuring of the NSPS committees to enhance wider participation of social protection stakeholders.

The meeting was also attended by the UNICEF and ILO, the main partners supporting the work of the ISU, and the operationalisation for the National Social Protection Strategy (NSPS 2019-2025) through an EU Fund.