MTCP training programme deepens Jordan-Malaysia ties — ambassador 

Guests pose for a photo during a dinner hosted by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman on Sunday in celebration of the impact of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Celebrating the impact of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), Malaysia’s Ambassador to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman on Sunday hosted a dinner that brought together both embassy staff and programme beneficiaries.

The MTCP has seen 487 participants in Jordan since its inception in 1980.

The programme offers technical training in the fields of cyber-security, health services, economy and trade, diplomacy and social, academic and educational development, to name a few.

“Based on the positive and outstanding feedback received from the Jordanian participants, it is my sincere hope that more Jordanian participants could come forward to join MTCP’s future programmes,” Mohamad Nasri said. “A tailored programme could also be arranged to meet the specific needs and requirements for Jordan’s development.”

May Abuhasan, chief of the control tower at Amman Marka Airport and an attendee at the dinner, expressed that even with the experience she has in her field, she still managed to learn new things during the 30-hour course related to skills in her field she took last year.

“After the course we made a presentation with details about everything we learned to share with our colleagues, because even if not everyone can participate, everyone can benefit from the knowledge,” Abuhasan told The Jordan Times.

Jordan is among 144 nations that benefit from the technical programme, which falls within Malaysia’s commitment under the South-South Cooperation.

In 2022, 59 Jordanians participated in the programme. Across the entire global network, however, the MTCP offers training to 34,000 individuals in mostly developing nations, according to the Malaysian embassy.

“You cannot only take the MTCP course and set it aside,” said Abeer Arafat, senior assistant to the president for Science, Technology & Innovation Liaison at the Royal Scientific Society.

“You must find ways to help others along and strengthen this friendship between the two kingdoms,” said Arafat. “This is good for Jordan.”