MPs, Awqaf minister condemn Israeli decision allowing extremists to march through Jerusalem

Birds fly around the Dome of the Rock in Al Haram Al Sharif in Jerusalem's old city (AFP file photo)

AMMAN — The Lower House's Palestine Committee on Thursday condemned Israeli permit to extremists to march through the Old City of Jerusalem and raise "provocative" slogans against the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf Department.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, head of the committee MP Feras Ajarmeh said Jerusalem's holy sites are under "unprecedented attacks" from Israeli occupation forces, warning against any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also warned against the targeting of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem by the Israeli government.

"The Hashemite Custodianship and the Jordan-run Awqaf Department in Jerusalem are facing systematic attacks led by extremist movements with the support of the right-wing Israeli government. This aggression is seen as a response to Jordan's steadfast support for the Palestinians," he said.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalayleh also condemned the plans of extremist "Zionists" to organise a march, "specifically" targeting the Jerusalem Awqaf Department and the Hashemite Custodianship over the Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

The minister warned that the support and protection provided by the occupation forces to the march would fuel regional conflicts.

"The latest escalation targeting the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a blatant attack against Muslims worldwide," Khalayleh said in another Petra statement.