Mitstubishi, Al Balqa Applied University sign scholarship MoU

AMMAN — Al Balqa Applied University and Mitsubishi Company in Tokyo represented by its branch residing in Amman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer a scholarship in the specialisation of hybrid and electric cars for outstanding students in mechanical engineering at Al Balqa Applied University – Faculty of Engineering Technology.

The President of the University, Ahmed Fakhry Al Ajlouni, said that the signing of this memorandum of understanding demonstrates Mitsubishi’s confidence in the importance of enhancing technical education, which the university seeks to consolidate in many of its colleges spread across the country in a way that achieves the royal visions and the national strategy for the development of human resources. The university president expressed appreciation for this support from Mitsubishi, in addition to what was previously provided by a grant to equip the laboratories of the Faculty of Engineering Technology for distance learning and to develop the study plan for the hybrid and electric cars diploma program, according to a statement from Al Balqa Applied University. Al Ajlouni thanked all the employees of the Mitsubishi branch in Jordan and the company's headquarters in Tokyo.

Ajlouni indicated that the scholarship will be open for applications, with the launch to be announced this month for students of the Faculty of Engineering Technology in the field of mechanical engineering to continue their academic achievement in the college.

This scholarship offered by Mitsubishi Company is considered one of the most distinguished scholarships in the world. Its objective is to provide financial aid to students to pursue their education at their local universities, which the company hopes will help outstanding students alleviate financial concerns and enhance the effectiveness of learning for beneficiaries, the statement said.