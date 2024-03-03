Ministry signs agreement for water rehabilitation project in Balqa

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has signed an agreement under the sixth phase of the Deir Alla and Karameh water networks rehabilitation project in Balqa for the drilling of 16 wells in Abu Zyghan area (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has signed an agreement under the sixth phase of the Deir Alla and Karameh water networks rehabilitation project in Balqa for the drilling of 16 wells in Abu Zyghan area.

The value of the agreement stands at 97.24 million euros, funded through a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and self-finance, while the funding for the studies, design and supervision aspects was secured via a grant from the USAID, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

Aimed at improving the water supply across 17 areas in Deir Alla and Karameh districts, this scheme is structured around seven distinct packages.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud referred to the ministry’s dedication to expediting the deployment of these new networks to deal with the increasing pressures of demand.

Through the adoption of natural flow pumping techniques, the project seeks to extend the operational longevity of water networks, enhance service efficiency and promote equitable water distribution.

Abu Saud reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to addressing the challenges posed by surging water demand across the Kingdom.

The drilling of the 16 wells in Abu Zayghan, at a cost of $13.550 million, includes an exploratory well designed to bolster water availability in Deir Alla and Karama.

Expressing gratitude for the international support received, the minister referred to the role of the European Union, particularly the EIB and USAID, in facilitating the financial funds necessary to implement projects to face challenges of the water sector in light of increasing demand.