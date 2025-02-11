Mercy Corps, Dutch embassy celebrate success of Jordan Hortifuture project

AMMAN — Under the patronage of Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat and in the presence of Dutch Ambassador to Jordan Harry Verweij, Mercy Corps held the closing ceremony for the Jordan Hortifuture project.

The three-year project was funded by the Dutch embassy to Jordan and implemented through a consortium comprising Mercy Corps, Wageningen University, and “Advance Consulting,” according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The project aimed to strengthen the broader horticulture sector across the whole value chain and improve the income opportunities and longer-term resilience of smallholder farmers in Balqa, Irbid, Ajloun, and Jordan Valley in Jordan, while including women, and youth.

The project was implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Agricultural Research Centre, the Jordan Cooperative Corporation, the Agricultural Credit Corporation, and the Jordanian Association of Olive Products Exporters.

In his opening remarks, Country Director of Mercy Corps Jordan Darius Radcliffe emphasised the importance of cooperation and a shared vision for sustainability, innovation, and resilience in Jordan’s agricultural sector.

He also said "The project has made remarkable progress in supporting the agricultural sector, with 5,166 farmers receiving Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) training, enabling them to adopt more efficient and sustainable farming methods.

As a result of the project’s interventions, 65 per cent of participating farmers reported an increase in their income, demonstrating the programme’s success in enhancing financial stability and expanding market opportunities.

Verweij highlighted the importance of agriculture, saying, “As a global leader in agriculture, the Netherlands values this vital sector. With 25 per cent of underprivileged households in Jordan relying on it for income, our partnership is crucial. I am confident the programme’s impact will endure, strengthening Jordan’s position as a sustainable agricultural producer.

He added, “We aim to be a stable and solid partner of Jordan as we know that Jordan strives to be the same to us, the Netherlands, and to the international community at large. We know we may count on Jordan to give that friendship to the Dutch.”

Hneifat stressed that the project represents an outstanding model of cooperation and partnership in the agricultural and food security sectors. He expressed his gratitude to all those involved in its implementation and hoped to see more similar initiatives in the future.

The closing ceremony was attended by representatives of the consortium members, project partners and stakeholders from various ministries, government entities, public and private sector institutions, and international organisations involved in the project’s implementation.

The event included comprehensive presentations and videos on the project's key objectives and success stories from beneficiaries. At the end of the ceremony, the project’s donor, consortium members, and key partners who contributed to its success were honoured.

The event also featured a bazaar, where a group of beneficiary farmers displayed a diverse range of their agricultural products, the statement said.