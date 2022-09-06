Media forum discusses Jordan’s cultural potential, challenges

Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar during a media forum organised by the Centre for Defending the Freedom of Journalists on Monday (Photo courtesy of CDFJ)

AMMAN — Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar said that Jordan is a place of “rebirth”, distinguished by the energy of its youth and their creative potential in various cultural fields.

Her remarks were made during a media forum organised by the Centre for Defending the Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ), in cooperation with Zain on Monday. The forum raised the question: “Does Jordan create a nurturing environment for arts and culture?”

Arts and culture in Jordan face a lack of investment, despite the “originality and value of Jordan’s diverse narratives and its creative productions,” Najjar said, noting that the Ministry of Culture’s budget, which is estimated at approximately JD14 million, is “very weak”.

“What is required today is developing a future vision based on an honest evaluation of the current cultural situation in Jordan to come up with a strategic work programme” to be implemented through effective partnerships with the private sector, civil society organisations and cultural centres, the minister said.

She also noted the value of the cultural role of the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, which works in line with “Jordan’s reality and true spirit, as well as the aspirations of its youth”.

“Arts and creative cultural productions are essential to arrive at a serious economic and political transformation towards a flourishing and safe Jordan,” she continued.

Najjar also rebuffed allegations which ascribe a “marginal” role to the Ministry of Culture.

“The ministry’s role involves providing spaces and platforms for creativity and innovation, as well as enabling artists, storytellers, writers and film-makers by investing in their talents as part of Jordan’s future and agents of change,” she said.

Moreover, Najjar stressed the Jerash Festival, the 36th edition of which was held this year, as an essential part of Jordan’s cultural history.

“There’s a national decision from the highest authorities of the country regarding the necessity of the festival’s continuity and development … as a creative platform, unleashing the potential of the youth,” she said.

The festival is currently undergoing an “objective and honest critical evaluation”, following public criticism of parts of the festival in order to improve in upcoming years, according to Najjar.

The minister also denied the existence of any political authority restricting cultural action. However, she noted that there is a communal authority that influences it, and invited Jordanians to “adopt critical thinking and constructive criticism” in order to build “a comprehensive and inclusive social culture”.

She also asserted that the ministry began implementing some of the recommendations offered by the Economic and Social Council of Jordan’s (ESC) annual report.

For example, the ministry has adjusted legislation and policies regulating theatre work following a “deep and honest talk” that Najjar had with actors and representatives from the Jordanian Artists Association and the Jordanian Writers Association.

The Culture Ministry will also be training art teachers in the Ministry of Education as part of a plan to introduce theatre education more broadly to schools, according to Najjar.