Marriage rates decline amid economic, social shifts

By Maria Weldali - Sep 02,2024 - Last updated at Sep 02,2024

AMMAN — Marriage rates in Jordan have continued to decline for the second year in a row, reflecting broader social, economic, and generational changes, according to experts.

Chief Judge Sheikh Abdul Hafiz Rabta recently reported a 7 per cent decrease in local marriage rates, marking the second consecutive year of decline.

Shayma Awad, a life coach and family advisor, told The Jordan Times that shifting cultural attitudes play a significant role.

“Younger generations prioritise careers and work-life balance over starting families,” Awad said.

She noted that growing acceptance of individualism and self-fulfilment is impacting marriage worldwide.

“Many people are becoming so accustomed to independence that marriage is no longer a priority,” she added, pointing to the gradual takeover of modern values.

Sociology professor Hussein Khozahe highlighted economic factors, such as the rising cost of housing, as major deterrents.

He explained that the financial burden associated with marriage has led many men to prefer already-employed partners who can contribute to household expenses.

Khozahe also pointed to high youth unemployment and increasing living costs as significant barriers to marriage and financial stability, which traditionally precede marriage.

He attributed the decline in marriage rates to a complex mix of social and economic conditions, including evolving social norms, urbanisation, and changing lifestyles that are reshaping the traditional dynamics of marriage.