March 30 to April 2 announced as holiday for civil servants in observance of Eid Al Fitr
By JT - Mar 10,2025 - Last updated at Mar 10,2025
AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Sunday March 30, and continue until Wednesday April 2.
The holiday applies to all ministries, official departments, public institutions and entities, state universities, municipalities, joint service councils, the Greater Amman Municipality, and wholly government-owned companies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The circular excluded official ministries and public departments in which the nature of work stipulates otherwise.
