Man turns himself in after allegedly stabbing wife in Tabarbour

AMMAN — Police on Sunday detained a man who reportedly stabbed and injured his wife following a domestic dispute in Amman earlier in the day and turned himself in to authorities, official sources said.

The suspect allegedly stabbed his wife while at their home in the Tabarbour neighbourhood of Amman on Sunday morning, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspect then headed to the nearest police station and turned himself in to officers on duty,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in fair condition, according to the police official.

“The injuries are non-life threatening, and the victim is expected to survive the incident,” said a senior judicial source close to the investigation.

Criminal Court Prosecutor Bilal Haddidi has begun questioning the suspect, and will level charges following the conclusion of the investigation, the senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

“Haddidi is expected to summon relatives and neighbours of the couple to learn more about the assault,” the senior judicial source added.

According to 2021 statistics published by the Department of Statistics (DoS), around 26 per cent of Jordanian wives aged between 15 and 49 were abused by their husbands, while only 1 per cent of husbands have been abused by their wives.

The reported abuse covers emotional, physical and sexual abuse, according to the DoS statistics.