Man sentenced to two years in prison for narcotics possession

By Rana Husseini - Feb 11,2024 - Last updated at Feb 11,2024

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a July State Security Court (SSC) ruling sentencing a man to two years in prison after convicting him of possessing illegal narcotics in Amman in February 2023.

The court declared the defendant guilty of possessing illegal narcotics in Sahab on February 17.

The SSC handed the defendant a punishment of two years in prison and ordered him to pay JD1,500 in fines.

Court documents said the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) learnt the defendant was in possession of illegal narcotics and placed him under surveillance.

“The AND agents arrested the defendant near a bus stop in Sahab,” court documents said.

Upon searching the young man, the court maintained, officers found a small quantity of Hashish and 23 Captagon pills.

The defendant confessed to law-enforcement agency officers that he possessed the illegal narcotics for his personal use, according to the court papers.

The defendant contested the SSC’s ruling through his lawyer, who argued that the court “should hand the defendant a reduced sentence because he is young and has a few prior convictions”.

The defence also argued that the defendant was the sole supporter of his family.

“My client possessed a small quantity of illicit drugs that was for personal use and he deserves a reduction in penalty,” the lawyers argued.

Meanwhile, the SSC prosecution office asked the higher court to uphold the sentence and the fine imposed on the defendant.

The higher court maintained that the SSC had followed the proper procedures in issuing the sentences against the defendant.

“It was clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to possessing the illegal drugs when arrested,” the higher court said.

Therefore, the higher court maintained that the defendant deserved the punishment he received.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Yassin Abdullat, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Qassem Dughmi and Mohammad Khashashneh.