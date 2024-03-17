Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Mar 17,2024 - Last updated at Mar 17,2024

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld an April Criminal Court ruling sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder in Amman in April 2022.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder on April 7 and handed him a 12-year prison term.

However, the court decided to reduce the prison term to eight years because the victim dropped charges against him.

Court papers said the defendant engaged in a heated argument with two of the victim’s siblings while in the street.

"The victim heard the altercation and went out to the street holding a blunt object to help his brother," court documents said.

The defendant overpowered the victim and “stabbed him once in the waste with a switchblade”, the court added.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the stabbing incident due to medical intervention, the court maintained.

The defendant contested his ruling via his lawyer arguing that there were “legal errors in the investigation procedures”.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Shrreir and Mohammad Khashashneh.