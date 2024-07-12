Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Jul 12,2024 - Last updated at Jul 12,2024

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld an October Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man over a financial feud in August 2022.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder on August 25 and handed him a 12-year prison term.

However, the court decided to reduce the sentence to eight years because the victim dropped charges against the defendant.

Court papers said the victim engaged in a heated argument with the defendant over the phone.

"The two argued over an old financial debt," court documents said.

The defendant hung up the phone and headed to the victim’s house “armed with a pistol and a machine gun”, the court added.

“The two argued again then the defendant drew his weapons and fired at the victim,” court papers said.

The victim was struck in the thigh and survived the shooting incident due to medical intervention, the court papers added.

The defendant contested his ruling via his lawyer arguing that there were “legal errors in the investigation procedures”.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the eight-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Shreiri and Mohammad Khashashneh.