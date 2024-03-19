You are here
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing stepmother
By Rana Husseini - Mar 19,2024 - Last updated at Mar 19,2024
AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a September Criminal Court ruling sentencing a man to 20 years in prison after convicting him of murdering his stepmother and dumping her body in a well in Irbid in April 2023.
The court declared the defendant guilty of stabbing his stepmother with a kitchen knife while she was preparing food on April 20.
The defendant was handed the maximum punishment for the manslaughter charge.
The court had amended the premeditated murder charges originally pressed against the defendant by the Criminal Court prosecutor after ruling that “the murder was not committed in a premeditated fashion”.
Court papers said the defendant’s father married the 43-year-old victim following the death of his wife in June of 2022.
“The defendant believed that the victim had convinced his father to become more aggressive with him and to keep his name out of inheriting a building owned by his father,” court papers said.
On the day of the incident, the court maintained, the defendant engaged in a heated argument with his father.
Shortly afterwards, the court added, the defendant entered the kitchen and following a brief argument with the victim he “grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim several times in the chest”.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Cassation Court has upheld a January Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a frequent customer of a coffee shop to eight years in pr
AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a December Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to death after convicting him of murdering his
AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a February Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him o
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 19, 2024
Mar 19, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.