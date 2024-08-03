Man sentenced to 10 years for robbing money exchange with toy gun

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation upheld an August State Security Court (SSC) ruling sentencing a man to 10 years in prison after convicting him of robbing a money exchange shop with a toy gun in Amman in June 2020.

The court declared the defendant guilty of theft and carrying out acts that would endanger the safety of society, disturbing public order, spreading fear among citizens and jeopardising economic resources and handed him the maximum punishment.

“What the defendant did was a dangerous act that caused fear among the public and the bank employees and endangered their lives, so we strongly believe that he deserves the maximum punishment in this case,” the SSC ruled.

Court papers said the defendant, along with his relative who did not appeal his verdict, decided to make “quick cash” by robbing an exchange shop near the Queen Alia Airport Highway.

On June 29, the court maintained, the defendants stole the licence plates of a parked vehicle and placed it on their vehicle then headed to the exchange shop late at night.

The two entered the exchange shop wearing a hoodie and sunglasses while waving a plastic handgun.

One of the defendants handed the teller a bag he was carrying and asked him to fill it with cash, court papers said.

The teller placed JD3,500, USD5,000 and a small variety of currencies in the bag, court papers said.

The defendants then fled the scene in their vehicle, the court documents added.

Nevertheless, the authorities were able to locate one of the defendant’s residence and arrested him, according to the court papers.

Investigators were able to retrieve JD534 in cash and some small notes of different currencies, according to the court papers.

The second defendant was arrested shortly afterward, the court transcripts added.

Through his lawyer, the defendant contested the court’s ruling, arguing that “the court relied on contradictory and ambiguous evidence”.

The lawyer also charged that his client was subjected to coercion to confess to the robbery.

Meanwhile, the SSC general attorney asked the higher court to uphold the court’s ruling.

However, the higher court ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures and the defendant deserved the verdict he had received.

“It was also clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to robbing the exchange shop,” the court stated.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Yassin Abdullat, Nayef Samarat, Mohammad Khashashneh, Qassem Dughmi and Hammad Ghzawi.