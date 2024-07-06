Man questioned over beating sister to death

By Rana Husseini - Jul 06,2024 - Last updated at Jul 07,2024

AMMAN — Police on Saturday said they are questioning a man who reportedly beat up his sister to death in the Balqa Governorate last week, official sources said.

The victim was allegedly beaten up by her brother while at their home in Ein Basha, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspect was arrested and referred to investigators for further questioning and indictment,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The police official added that preliminary investigations indicated that the victim had “torture and physical assault marks on different parts of her body”.

“It seems from initial investigations that the victim died from aggravated assault and violence that was caused by the suspect,” Sartawi added.

The victim’s body was sent to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for an official autopsy, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

Sartawi did not provide a motive behind the murder and said that investigations are ongoing.

The victim became the second woman reportedly to be murdered in the Kingdom in less than a week.

On July 2, A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old mother to death while in their home in Karak.

The victim was reportedly stabbed by her son over 40 times with a hunting knife while at their home in the city of Karak.

The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested by police.