Man jailed for attempted murder

By Rana Husseini - Mar 30,2023 - Last updated at Mar 30,2023

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a September Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to 12 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man with a hammer in Amman in March 2021.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder, stemming from “a heated dispute” with the victim, on March 30 in Jabal Zhour. The defendant was given the maximum sentence.

Court papers said the defendant engaged in “a heated argument” with the 40-year-old victim because the latter harassed his wife.

"The defendant attacked the victim with a hammer while in the street," the court documents said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the stabbing incident after undergoing surgery, the court papers added.

The defendant did not contest his ruling.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 12-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Majid Azab, Fawzi Nahar, Ibrahim Abu Shamma and Mohammad Khashashneh.