Man handed 10 years for attempted murder of 2 relatives

By Rana Husseini - Apr 06,2023 - Last updated at Apr 06,2023

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a July Criminal Court ruling sentencing a man to 10 years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder two family members in Ajloun in November 2019.

The court declared the defendant guilty of attempting to murder two men with a pump action gun following “a heated argument” on November 30. The defendant was handed 15 years in prison.

However, the court decided to reduce the sentence to 10 years because the victims dropped charges.

Court papers said the victims, along with other relatives, discussed an old feud with the defendant in Kufrangeh.

An argument ensued, and the defendant grabbed a pump action gun and struck two victims.

“The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and received the necessary medical intervention,” court papers said.

The defendant contested his ruling via his lawyer, arguing that there were “legal errors in the investigation procedures”.

According to the court documents, his lawyer argued that “the injuries were superficial and non-life threatening”.

The Criminal Court’s attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the 10-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

“It was proven to the court via medical reports that the injuries the two victims sustained were life-threatening,” the higher court ruled.

The Court of Cassation added that “the defendant received the appropriate punishment for the charges levelled against him”.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Qassem Dughmi and Mohammad Khashashneh.