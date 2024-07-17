Man faces charges for ‘gruesome’ crime against business associate

AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Wednesday charged a 41-year-old nurse anaesthetist with premeditated murder in connection with the alleged murder and dismembering of his business partner in the Balqa Governorate, official sources said.

A piece of the 40-year-old victim’s body part was reportedly found by a shepherd near a road that leads to the Ein Basha area on Monday.

On Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi announced the arrest of a suspect, who is a friend of the victim.

“A special team tasked with investigating this mysterious murder managed to identify the victim through technical and clinical examinations of the body piece that was found dumped near a road,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Once the body piece was identified, Sartawi added, the special team was able to zero in on one of the victim’s friends.

“The suspect confessed to murdering the victim while at his home with a knife following a heated argument,” the police official said.

A senior judicial source told The Jordan Times that initial investigations indicated that the victim and the suspect were business partners.

“The two argued over a financial matter related to their business and the suspect ended up stabbing the victim and cutting into pieces to hide his crime,” according to the senior judicial source.

The suspect allegedly stuffed the victim’s body parts in various trash bags and dumped them in several areas near Salhoub, the senior judicial source added.

Police found some body parts at the defendant’s home, according to Sartawi.

“We are still trying to locate some missing body parts,” Sartawi added.

A senior medical source told The Jordan Times that from the initial examination, it was clear to forensic specialists that the victim was murdered shortly before the body part was found”.

The medical source added that “from preliminary examinations, it seems the body was sliced with a saw”.

The Criminal Court prosecutor is expected to summon members from both the victim and the suspect’s family to learn more about the murder, the senior judicial source said.

The suspect was ordered detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations, the senior judicial source said.