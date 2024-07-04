Man charged for murder of 60-year-old mother in Karak

AMMAN — A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged stabbing death of his mother while at their home in Karak a day earlier, official sources said.

The 60-year-old victim was reportedly stabbed by her son over 40 times while at their home in the city of Karak late Tuesday night, a senior judicial source said.

The suspect then fled from the scene after neighbours rushed to the house because they heard the victim screaming, the senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

On Wednesday evening, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi announced the arrest of the suspect.

“A police force arrested the suspect on Wednesday evening and he will be referred to the Criminal Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Investigators retrieved a hunting knife that was found at the crime scene and sent it to the Forensic and Laboratory Department for further analysis, according to the senior judicial source.

“The suspect dumped the knife when the neighbours arrived at his house to check out the source of screams and ran away,” the senior judicial source added.

A team of government pathologists headed by Iwad Tarawneh, Ala Bawat, and Kamal Habashneh performed an autopsy on the victim and determined that the mother of four children received 42 stab wounds that were mainly concentrated in the upper part of her body, a senior medical source said.