Man arrested for allegedly killing wife

By Rana Husseini - Apr 02,2025 - Last updated at Apr 02,2025

AMMAN — Investigators are questioning a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in the Jordan Valley last week, official sources said.

The victim reportedly was shot and killed by her husband following a domestic dispute at their home on March 28, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

The suspect then fled from the house and was arrested a few days later in Madaba, the police official told The Jordan Times.

“A special team with formed to trace the husband, and he was located in Madaba,” Sartawi said.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday without any major incident, he added.

Police also seized a weapon from the suspect and referred it to the Forensics and Laboratories Department for a ballistic match, Sartawi maintained.

The victim received three gunshot wounds to her head and shoulder, according to a juridical source.

The Criminal Court prosecutor charged the husband with one count of premeditated murder and ordered that he be detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre pending further investigations, a senior judicial source said.

The prosecutor will summon the couple’s family members for further questioning, the official source added.