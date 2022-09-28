Man allegedly sets house on fire, 3 children dead

AMMAN — The Criminal Court prosecutor on Wednesday opened an investigation into the case of a man who reportedly set his house ablaze, leaving his three children dead and his wife in critical condition in Amman earlier in the day, official sources said.

The three children, aged six months, four and seven years, were “burnt beyond recognition” after their father reportedly torched the house in the Wadi Riman area at dawn on Wednesday, Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspect and his wife also received burns to their bodies and were rushed to a nearby hospital,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The police official indicated that initial investigations into the incident indicated that “a domestic dispute was the cause behind the arson”.

Meanwhile, a senior judicial source told The Jordan Times that Criminal Court Prosecutor Hussein Khalieleh was unable to hear the testimony of the suspect or his wife “due to their medical condition”.

“The suspect and his wife are at the Intensive Care Unit and are listed in critical condition, and we are unable to take their testimonies at this point in time,” the senior judicial source said.

Khalieleh will summon the relatives of the victims and the suspect to learn more about the incident, according to the senior judicial source.

Director of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine Raed Momani said that an autopsy conducted on the three victims indicated that “they were burned alive”.

“The forensic team detected flammable substance on the victims, which obviously accelerated the fire in the house,” Momani told The Jordan Times.

Officials said investigations are ongoing in the case.