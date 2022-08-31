Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme alumni gathering held

Chargé d’Affaires at the Malaysian embassy Wan Faizatul Afzan poses for a group photo during an alumni gathering and a networking luncheon for the 2022 Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Malaysian embassy in Amman on Tuesday organised an alumni gathering and a networking luncheon for the 2022 Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Speaking during the event, Chargé d’Affaires at the Malaysian embassy Wan Faizatul Afzan Ismayatim congratulated all MTCP alumni on their completion of the MTCP programmes that were held virtually from January to July of this year.

This year’s programmes were held online following the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“We hope that for future courses, the participants would be able to travel to Malaysia to join the programmes physically,” Ismayatim said during the event, according to an embassy statement.

The diplomat also said that Malaysia notes the importance of human capital development through the provision of training in various areas essential to development, such as public administration, agriculture, poverty alleviation, investment promotion, ICT, banking and the English language.

“Through MTCP, which is Malaysia’s contribution to the South-South Cooperation, an important element of Malaysia’s foreign policy, the development of human capital is conducted through the sharing of Malaysia’s experiences and expertise in technical areas that are crucial for the development of developing countries and the Muslim world,” she said.

Since its inception in 1980, MTCP has benefitted more than 32,000 participants through programmes organised by various Malaysian training institutions. To date, 482 Jordanian officials have enrolled in the programmes, and 54 participants completed the programmes in 2022, Ismayatim said.

Courses taken by the Jordanian participants include capacity building programmes in the areas of maritime, energy management, risk management for air navigation, best practices in manufacturing halal healthcare products, rural management, and good governance.