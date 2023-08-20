Malaysian embassy celebrates 56th ASEAN Day

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Jordan Mohamad Nasri bin Abdul Rahman speaks during a ceremony marking the 56th ASEAN Day in Amman on Sunday (Photo by Mays Ibrahim Mustafa)

AMMAN — The Malaysian embassy in Jordan organised a flag hoisting ceremony on Sunday, marking the 56th ASEAN Day, an annual occasion that commemorates the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 8, 1967.

“This day is a celebration of unity, cooperation, and the spirit of Southeast Asia,” the Malaysian embassy said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Malaysia to Jordan and the Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Amman, Mohamad Nasri bin Abdul Rahman, noted that ASEAN is an example of “unity in diversity”.

He said that ASEAN has played a “significant” role in the development of the region on various levels.

“ASEAN has emerged from an organisation that focuses on political and security cooperation into an institution that promotes economic integration and prosperity among the member states,” he added.

Malaysia has assumed the post as Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Amman from July to December 2023. Its activities aim to strengthen the ties between member states and foster cooperation with its host country, Jordan, according to the ambassador.

“After 56 years of friendship and cooperation, ASEAN has become a successful organisation, whereby its people live in solidarity and harmony with deeper understanding and better standards of living,” he said.

The event was also attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan Ade Padmo Sarwono, Filipino Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo Santos, Thai Ambassador to Jordan Supark Prongthura, and Charge dáffaires of the Brunei Embassy in Amman, Darussalam Nur’afiqah binti Boestaman.