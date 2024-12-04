Malaysia gears up for ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship with new logo, key priorities

Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman (forth from the left) and members of the diplomatic corps at the reception on introduction of logo and theme of the ASEAN-Malaysian Chairmanship 2025 at the Malaysian embassy in Amman on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Malaysian embassy)

AMMAN — Ambassador of Malaysia to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman hosted a reception on Wednesday to introduce the logo and theme of The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Malaysian Chairmanship 2025. The event took place at the Malaysian embassy in Amman under the theme “Inclusivity and sustainability.”

Member states of the ASEAN are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Malaysia will assume chairmanship of this political and economic union on January 1, 2025.

“Today brings us another step closer towards the beginning of an important new role for Malaysia,” said Abdul Rahman, noting that the logo and the theme for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship were officially unveiled by Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and launched by Foreign Minister Dato’ Sri Utama Mohamad Hasan on October 22.

“Malaysia is deeply honoured and stands ready to assume this pivotal responsibility,” Abdul Rahman underlined, adding that main priorities for the Malaysian chairmanship are: fortification of the ASEAN centrality; continuation to push for greater commitment to enhance the ASEAN intra-trade and investment; and to ensure that the elements of inclusivity and sustainability, which is the theme for 2025, take centre stage in the regional community-building efforts.

“The convening of the ASEAN-GCC plus China Summit in Kuala Lumpur in 2025 is indeed a testament to the ASEAN’s intent of collaborating with the wider global community,” the ambassador said, adding, “It is therefore with great joy that I introduce the logo and the theme of the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025.”

Malaysia will also ensure that the ASEAN will be capable to leverage on advances in sciences, technology and innovation, and harness the benefits of digital transformation and new technologies.

“Malaysia’s vision of the ASEAN will remain immutable, and will continue to reflect the hopes of the ASEAN peoples, for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region that is ready to contribute positively to global affairs,” Abdul Rahman underlined.

Malaysia is one for the Founding Fathers of ASEAN, a regional bloc established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok. 2025 will witness the fifth times Malaysia hold the ASEAN Chairmanship. The last time Malaysia held the ASEAN Chairmanship was in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

“The ASEAN’s nuanced and pragmatic approach to managing geopolitical competition between major powers is increasingly seen as a model for the rest of the developing world. The ASEAN’s commitment to neutrality, dialogue, and regional cooperation, has kept Southeast Asia stable amid external rivalries,” the ambassador underlined.

Regarding the economic collaboration, the ASEAN’s trade with China recorded US 696.7 billion in 2023, reflecting China’s position as the largest trading partner since 2009.

“At the same time, trade with the US, Australia and India – which are among the countries of ASEAN’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, amounted to US 395.9 billion, 183.4 billion and 131 billion respectively,” Abdul Rahman said, noting that the ASEAN is Korea’s second largest trading partner, the largest consummation market and the second largest investment destination.