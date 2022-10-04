Mafraq initiative provides free housing to widow, 4 children

In this combo image a view of a tent, where an underprivileged family lived and the new house built for them by a local initiative in Mafraq can be seen (Photos courtesy of Akram Zubaidi)

AMMAN — A local initiative in the Mafraq Governorate has given a beacon of hope to a widowed mother and her four children by providing them with a home free of charge.

Dinar on Dinar, a local initiative, was created only three months ago. Founder Akram Zubaidi said that he collected the funds and worked day and night to ensure that this family had a shelter to stay in.

“The family lived in a tent given away by a Syrian refugee, but the tent was not suitable for residential use at all, with no bathroom, no toilet and no privacy.” Zubaidi told The Jordan Times.

Zubaidi added that the family has three children with disabilities.

“The family lived off of JD115 monthly paycheque from the National Aid Fund,” Zubaidi added.

He stated that their previous shelter was in a terrible condition. “It’s not good to shelter animals, much less humans,” said Zubaidi.

“With the help of our generous Jordanian brothers and sisters, we were able to build a cement house on a dunum of land for the underprivileged family in less than three months,” Zubaidi added.

He said that the house is fully furnished, and that it was built with a base capable of holding three additional floors in the future.

“We were able to connect electricity for the family as well,” Zubidi added.