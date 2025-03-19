'Madakhil Al Majhul' exhibition: Photographic journey through world’s doorways

Tabbah captures not just the architectural beauty of entrances but also their deeper historical and cultural significance (Photo courtesy of Bashar Tabbah)

AMMAN — At Yasmine House, a new exhibition titled “Madakhil Al Majhul” presents a collection of photographic prints by Levantine-British photographer Bashar Tabbah. The exhibition showcases 42 images of doorways from 30 different countries, offering a glimpse into architectural heritage from around the world.

Tabbah, based in Amman, specialises in cultural and religious heritage, particularly within the Islamic and Mediterranean worlds. With over 300 documented sites globally and 350 in Jordan alone, his work has been featured in numerous exhibitions, and he has shared his insights at international events.

For centuries, doorways and archways have symbolised protection, passage, and mystery. What began as a photograph taken in the archaeological site of Umm ar-Rassas in Jordan evolved into an ever-expanding collection spanning three continents.

Through his lens, Tabbah captures not just the architectural beauty of entrances but also their deeper historical and cultural significance.

“Growing up in Jordan, visiting the ruins, definitely shaped me as a landscape and history photographer,” he told The Jordan Times, adding: “Photographers are the products of their environment – I grew up amongst ruins and vast landscapes.”

Tabbah has been photographing for 15 years, travelling extensively and capturing thousands of images along the way.

Over time, he noticed recurring themes in his work.

“I have been photographing and travelling for so long that I figured out I had a picture of a door from all countries I had visited, and I can group them as a theme,” he recalled.

While revisiting his archives a few months ago, he searched all the doorways he had captured over the years and created a file, printing them as a side project.

What began as a personal endeavour has now become a "visually compelling" exhibition, inviting viewers to step through these doorways, into a world of history and culture.