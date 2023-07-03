Madaba’s Mukawir sees 600% tourism surge after service improvements

A view of the remains of the 2,000-year-old Citadel of Machaerus, also known as Mukawir, in Madaba (Photo courtesy of Jordan Tourism Board)

AMMAN — Madaba has welcomed approximately 400,000 visitors during the January-June period of this year, marking an increase of 131 per cent compared with the same period in 2022.

The Director of Tourism in Madaba, Wael Al Janeini, on Monday noted that the highest number of visitors was recorded at Mount Nebo, with 378,015 visitors, followed by the Church of the Map with 279,530 visitors. The Madaba Visitors Centre received 258,233 visitors, while the Church of the Apostles, the Archaeological Park and the Madaba Museum collectively welcomed 9,090 visitors. Other notable sites include Mukawir with 22,597 visitors, the Panorama of the Dead Sea with 25,094 visitors and the Maen Hot Springs with 45,016 visitors.

Janeini emphasised the significant growth at the Mukawir site, which witnessed a remarkable increase of 600 per cent. Janeini attributed the impressive growth to the increased development and enhanced tourist services offered at the important pilgrimage site, which has been internationally recognised since 2000. Promotional campaigns have also played a role in raising awareness of the site and attracting visitors, he added.

He also highlighted the ongoing projects aimed at further improving and developing the tourism sector in Madaba.

Madaba is home to a total of 118 tourism establishments, including 22 hotels, 31 tourist restaurants, 27 industries and handicraft workshops, 33 souvenir shops and 5 travel agencies offering Hajj and Umrah services, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.