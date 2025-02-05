Madaba, Saudi Ahsa sign twinning agreement to enhance cooperation

The agreement aims to establish a framework for mutual cooperation between the two cities to enhance and exchange expertise (File photo)

AMMAN — Madaba Mayor Aref Rawajih and Mayor of Ahsa Municipality in Saudi Arabia Issam bin Abdullatif Mulla on Wednesday in Ahasa signed a twinning agreement between the two municipalities.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Rawajih’s participation in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Forum currently held in Saudi Arabia, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The agreement aims to establish a framework for mutual cooperation between the two cities to enhance and exchange expertise while fostering direct communication with the leadership of the UCCN.

The agreement also aims to explore and innovate future cities while supporting initiatives undertaken by network member cities at local and international levels to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

It seeks to boost collaboration in knowledge transfer, exchange artisans from both cities, encourage Ahsa residents interested in studying mosaic art and restoration in Madaba, and facilitates their participation in training courses held by the Greater Madaba Municipality.