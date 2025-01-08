Lower House condemns Israel’s publication of maps depicting Jordanian, Arab lands as part of Israel

Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi condemns the publication of maps by official Israeli accounts on social media platforms, which claim territories from Jordan, the occupied Palestinian lands, Lebanon, and Syria as part of their entity (JT file)

AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi condemned on Wednesday the publication by official Israeli accounts of maps depicting parts of Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon and Syria as part of Israeli territory.

At the start of Wednesday's session, Safadi said, "This act, which reveals a criminal mindset and malicious ambitions, cannot be overlooked or tolerated.

"Whether it is meant to test reactions or arises from futile delusions, we respond with the voice and resolve of all Jordanians: Jordan, with its leadership, army, security, and people, knows how to thwart the enemy's schemes and turn them against it," he said.

Safadi commended the firm stance of the Foreign Ministry in rejecting this provocative action, urging further measures to stop such incitements that expose the occupier's criminal ambitions, especially amid the region's ongoing tensions and instability.

He added, "In our role as the Lower House, we will address international parliaments to advocate for Palestinian rights and expose the brutality of this occupation. We also call on the government to take decisive actions against the occupier [Israel] through diplomatic and legal channels."

Safadi emphasized that Jordan will remain resolutely Arab and strong under its leadership, while Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon will continue to uphold their Arab identity.

The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the publication of the maps alongside "inflammatory" remarks from Israel's far-right finance minister, who advocated for the annexation of the West Bank and the establishment of settlements in Gaza, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reiterated Jordan’s "unequivocal" rejection of such actions, describing them as a blatant attempt to undermine Palestinians' legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“These inflammatory actions and baseless claims, promoted by extremists within the Israeli government, perpetuate violence and instability,” Qudah said.