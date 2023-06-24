Long queues at border crossing prompt call for digitalising travel procedures

Vehicles are seen lining up at the Omari border crossing between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in this recent photo (Photo courtesy of Riyad Khalaf)

AMMAN — Digitalising travel procedures is key to reducing traffic congestion at the Omari border crossing between Jordan and Saudi Arabia ahead of the Eid Al Adha holidays, say travellers.

Jordanian expatriates endured hours-long wait at the Omari border crossing on Friday ahead of the Eid Al Adha holidays. Social media users reported long queues and frustration among Jordanian expats at the crossing.

Despite the fact that some travel procedures were digitalised, travellers claim that many procedures are still done manually, stressing the urgent need to digitalise the remaining procedures for a more efficient and quick travel experience.

The director of the Omari border crossing, Salem Al Shloul, said on Saturday that Public Security Directorate (PSD) personnel dealt with 5,700 vehicles and 22,000 passengers who arrived in Jordan on Friday, as reported by Al Mamlaka TV.

Shloul refuted claims of allowing buses to pass through car lanes. “There was no integration of lanes and procedures were running smoothly,” said Shloul.

“If there was any delay at the gates, it was due to organisational measures to prevent congestion in the border area, which could lead to dangerous situations that we cannot afford,” Shloul added.

The PSD dealt with a total of 44,000 passengers and 12,000 vehicles on Thursday and Friday, said Shloul.

The official emphasised that these are “significant” numbers for a border crossing where the capacity of the area is limited. He stressed that there is no negligence on the part of the personnel working at the border crossing.

Shloul pointed out that the summer season witnesses an increase in the number of visitors through the Omari border crossing, and accordingly, the necessary personnel have been reinforced at the crossing.

Basel Jibreel, a Jordanian national, told The Jordan Times that digitalising travel procedures is a must to reduce time spent at the borders.

“We can register for car insurance agreement and make online payments for it, perform online passport check-in, and also pay for the car ticket online,” Jibreel added.

Jibreel noted that digitalising procedures reduces traffic as well as congestion at the border crossing.

“It also saves effort and money for the PSD,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bara’ Adnan, another citizen, told The Jordan Times that replacing long queues and traffic jams with mobile applications revolutionises the travel experience.

“Digitalising travel procedures significantly reduces waiting times and frustration for travellers. It also enhances security measures and minimises the risk of human errors,” Adnan added.