Long distance running camp makes strides towards cultural exchange 

By Tanya Raghu - May 21,2023 - Last updated at May 21,2023

Photo courtesy of Oscar Stapleton The running camp participants pose together after a running session for a photo taken in Aqaba this April

AMMAN — A mutual passion for long distance running brought together a group of 14 Jordanian and international athletes during a running camp held in Aqaba last month.

Among the participants were high level Jordanian athletes as well as international participants hailing from across the world, including the UK, France, Hong Kong and Scotland.

Spearheaded by a student of the School of Oriental Studies (SOAS) in London, Oscar Stapleton, the running camp was held over the course of 10 days.

“The response to the idea, in general, was very positive,” Stapleton said. “The idea of a linguistic exchange, of learning from one another in our athletic backgrounds as well. We’ve had different experiences, different opportunities, different training techniques within sports.”

The daily schedule involved morning group activities such as biking, swimming, tennis, cycling and volleyball. The afternoons were reserved for lectures about topics such as sports science, training techniques and teamwork. Finally, the training sessions took place in the evening, which included long runs, track workouts and even running in the desert.

As the camp took place during the month of Ramadan, many of the foreign athletes joined the Muslim athletes in fasting throughout the day, and enjoyed an iftar meal together every evening.

“We were keen to stress the benefits of fasting for high level athletic performance, and the idea that the world record holder of the 1500 metres to this day for the last 25 years fasted while he trained every year as a Muslim athlete,” Stapleton said.

The daily iftar meals were specially prepared for the participants by a professional chef Wiloughby Mulligan who volunteered his time to the camp.

“For the Jordanians, I wanted them to taste dishes they couldn’t have tasted or come across before,” Mulligan said. “We took a big suitcase filled with plantains and spices because I was so excited to do this specific dish as I knew it would be something they had never heard of before.”

Another aim of the camp was to encourage female runners to participate and continue to compete in the sport at a high level. Overall, there were two Jordanian and two foreign female participants.

“The point of the camp was to try and encourage local Jordanians and, especially, local Jordanian women, to run from all abilities,” camp participant Sophie Kirkby said.

There are plans in place to hold the next running camp in November with a larger number of local and foreign participants.

“This time it was about building connections and learning from one another, but next time within the training itself we want to push one another and have more similar athletic levels,” Stapleton said.