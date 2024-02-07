Logo was launched on 25th anniversary of His Majesty’s assumption of constitutional powers

AMMAN —The official logo to mark His Majesty King Abdullah's Silver Jubilee was launched on Wednesday.

The logo, launched on the 25th anniversary of His Majesty’s assumption of constitutional powers, which falls on 7 February, marks the beginning of celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty’s accession to the Throne, which is officially marked on 9 June.

The logo is a blend of classic elegance and modern simplicity, reflecting the Kingdom’s progress over 25 years as it balances tradition and innovation.

The logo design is inspired by the Royal cyphers and His Majesty’s signature, encapsulated in the design philosophy of “Simplicity of a Regal Scale”, combining the regal “Crown” with the number “25”, according to the design team.