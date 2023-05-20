Local sheep wool sector in state of decay, say stakeholders

By Rana Tayseer - May 20,2023 - Last updated at May 21,2023

AMMAN — Low demand for sheep wool has been an ongoing problem facing the sheep farming sector that requires concerted efforts to revive it, according to the Livestock Breeders Association in Karak.

In a statement, the president of the association, Zaal Al Kawalit, said that lower demand for wool is forcing many breeders to dump it on road sides, open areas and pastures.

Kawalit called for the utilisation of wool by establishing a factory to manufacture products made from sheep wool.

He also urged the development of an economic feasibility study to demonstrate the economic impact of wool on livestock breeders and the private sector.

He added that wool serves as an additional source of income for farmers, complementing other sources such as the sale of milk, dairy products and sheep.

According to Kawalit, there are about half a million head of livestock in Karak Governorate, which produce about 1,000 tonnes of wool annually.

Umm Amjad, 70, from the town of Rakin in Karak, told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the arrival of ready-made furniture posed a challenge to wool makers given that wool has traditionally been used in the production of items such as mattresses. She also mentioned other uses of wool, such as rug weaving, horse adornments and winter clothing.

Abu Salameh, a livestock breeder in Mafraq, told The Jordan Times that sheep wool used to be a good venture for breeders, serving as an additional income. “However, no one uses sheep wool like before. We have to throw it away most of the time,” he added.

“Even disposing of the wool has become a burden as there is no one to collect it. Some people used to buy it from us and recycle it, but now the demand is very low and we throw it away,” he said.