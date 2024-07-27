Local furniture market sees 30% increase in demand - stakeholders

Sector operators says that the local furniture market has seen an increase in demand by nearly 30 per cent amid summertime (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The local furniture market has seen an increase in demand by nearly 30 per cent amid summertime, according to sector operators.

Speaking with The Jordan Times, stakeholders said that summertime means increased demand for several services and products. They also noted that there is a noticeable shift in consumers' buying habits and preferences when buying furniture and home decor.

Furniture market operators are also hoping that the wedding season and the arrival of expatriates will further boost their sales in August and September.

According to Sameeh Wael, owner of a home furniture store in Amman, the overall demand for living room and bedroom furniture picked up by the end of May and the beginning of June.

He also said, “The demand for furniture to fill newly constructed and built apartments and houses rises in summer as potential buyers increase during this period.”

Similarly, Alaa Anas, an employee at a furniture store in Zarqaa, told The Jordan Times that most people in Jordan buy furniture on an instalment basis, due to the challenging economic conditions and high living costs.

She added that especially in Amman people are increasingly buying furniture made of sustainable and eco-friendly materials, pointing out that there is no increase in prices and that most furniture stores offer discounts and offers.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, a Wood and Furniture Industry representative at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Taher Khaled said that the local furniture market covers almost 60 per cent of local market needs.