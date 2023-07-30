Local community products get boost from Jerash Festival; calls rise for improved services

Booths showcasing local products are seen at the Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts (Photo courtesy of Ameera Jaradat)

AMMAN — Retailers and participants at the Jerash Festival for Arts are calling for improved logistics services and electricity access at all festival stalls to improve customer service.

The 37th edition of the Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts, themed “Economic Opportunity”, has provided a remarkable platform for the local community to showcase and sell their products.

Ahmad Al Otoom, the Mayor of Jerash Governorate, told Al Mamlaka TV that the festival saw active participation from 80 talented women who displayed their homemade products, including popular dishes and various household items.

The event also featured around 130 skilled artisans, 20 accomplished visual artists and 12 stalls offering an array of hot and cold beverages, Otoom said.

However, some participants noted that improvements are needed in the festival’s logistics to boost sales and enhance customer experience.

Ameera Jaradat, a participant, said that awnings should be provided at all stalls to protect retailers and visitors from direct sunlight, particularly during the hottest hours of the day.

Jaradat also highlighted the need for electricity access and improved stall management.

The distribution of stalls should be “studied carefully” to meet the specific needs of both participants and visitors, she suggested.

“Food stalls should be distributed evenly, considering that the majority of stalls offer food products,” Jaradat told The Jordan Times.

Kholoud, who sells hand crafts at the festival, seconded Jaradat’s opinion, calling for enhanced logistics services.

Ahmad Smadi, one of the festival organisers, assured The Jordan Times that organisers are making efforts to ensure a pleasant experience for all 317 participants.

“Due to the historical significance of the venue, it is not possible to install awnings to protect from sunlight. Moreover, participants are required to remain at their stalls after 8pm, eliminating concerns about direct sunlight during that time,” Smadi added.

Regarding electricity supply, Smadi clarified that electricity is provided based on the specific requirements of each stall. “Stalls related to food or any other perishables were given priority for electricity connections,” he said.

Ahmad Dergam, an enthusiastic festival participant, expressed his gratitude for the Jerash Festival.

“The event is providing an excellent opportunity for retailers, especially skilled craftsmen, to gain exposure, display their talents and build meaningful connections with potential buyers,” Dergam told The Jordan Times.

Smadi noted that the festival’s impact extends beyond its duration, as some visitors express continued interest in some stall products, even after the event, leading to post-festival sales that further benefit the local community.