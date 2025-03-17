Local clothing, footwear sales struggle ahead of Eid Al Fitr, expected to improve

They predict that sales will improve in the coming period when salaries are due (File photo)

AMMAN — The buying power in the local clothing and footwear market is currently down, compared to previous seasons, despite stable prices, but sales will pick up over the Eid Al Fitr holidays, according to traders and stakeholders.

In interviews with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, they predicted sales will improve in the coming period when salaries are due and markets bustle with shoppers ahead of the holidays in about two weeks.

"Demand for clothing and footwear in the local market is still below average," complained Asaad Qawasmeh, an importer, owing it to the public's weak purchasing power despite prices remaining stable and some even dropping.

Qawasmeh, a member of the Amman Chamber of Commerce board, expected demand to increase during the last week of Ramadan.

He said the current Eid Al Fitr season will be hard for apparel merchants due to "the overlap of seasons", as they need to offer discounts on winter clothing, while summer models hit the market.

Jordan imports of ready-made clothing in the first two months of the year were at JD45 million, plus JD14 million of footwear, mainly from China, Egypt, Turkey, Europe, the United States, and West Asian countries, said Qawasmeh.

Munir Dayeh, an importer and wholesaler, said the clothing and footwear commercial activity remains "very limited" and below levels seen in previous holiday seasons.

He said importers, wholesalers, and retailers, completed preparations for the holidays, with most goods arriving in the local market and displayed in stores at suitable prices.

Ihab Qadri, representative of the leather and garment industries at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, said that activity in the local market is currently "normal" compared to previous seasons, with sector facilities ready to meet demand.