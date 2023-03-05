Local apparel retailers see sales plunge amid online order surge

Online retail businesses have significantly affected the local industry, according to a sector representative (File photo)

AMMAN — The daily volume of postal parcels has exceeded 10,000 packages per day, taking a toll on traditional retail stores, according to President of the Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate, Sultan Allan.

Allan told The Jordan Times that online retail businesses have significantly affected the local industry, adding that “the syndicate will take a series of escalatory measures in the upcoming period”.

According to Allan, the current system needs governmental measures that limit the number of parcels delivered for each person.

At this time, measures have yet to be taken by relevant entities, Allan added.

Further, Allan highlighted the need for “clear guidelines” to improve the status of the apparel sector and protect local merchants and importers.

A recent survey by the Amman Chamber of Commerce indicated a need for new guidelines for postal packages entering the local market, as the increase in the number of packages during the first nine months of 2022 surpassed 80 per cent compared with the same period of 2021.

According to the survey, such guidelines would help “revive” the sector.

Hala Abdullah, the owner of a clothing boutique, told The Jordan Times that “the last couple of weeks, clothing sales at my boutique declined by a whopping 40-50 per cent.”

There are many reasons why Abdullah’s sales are dropping, one of which is what the retailer termed the “inescapable” packages from online orders being delivered “every second” across the Kingdom.

“No one can stop people from buying online, but there should be a clear framework to regulate online and traditional apparel businesses,” Abdullah noted.