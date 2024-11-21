Listen to the Future: UNICEF marks World Children’s Day

AMMAN — UNICEF marked World Children’s Day at the Children’s Museum in Amman by unveiling the “Listen to the Future” children art exhibition.

The exhibition highlighted children’s voices, dreams, and aspirations for a peaceful and sustainable future, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The “Listen to the Future” exhibition presented 36 colourful drawings produced by children from across Jordan. These artworks emphasised how the children see the future and their call for urgent action towards peace, climate action, and protection of the rights of every child.

UNICEF Representative to Jordan Philippe Duamelle said, “This year the World Children’s Day calls on leaders and communities to create a better and more inclusive future for all. Today’s exhibition is an opportunity for us to listen to the children in Jordan and envision the future through their eyes. It is our responsibility to listen to their call, and act to ensure that every child thrives in a safe, equitable, and inclusive environment.”

Attendees also enjoyed a performance by “Tajalla” Children Choir, where 25 girls and boys from across Jordan performed songs from Jordan’s rich cultural heritage. Helping children to develop their talents through music, “Tajalla” choir helps children in various governorates in Jordan to express themselves through music while strengthening the cultural identity across generations, the statement said.

The event also brought together around 100 children from different governorates, providing them with multiple options to engage in interactive activities like the "Wall of the Future," where children can draw their hopes and dreams using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Open to the public for one week at the Children Museum in Amman, the exhibition is expected to attract hundreds of visitors to mark World Children’s Day and reflect on children’s aspirations for their future, the statement said.