Latin patriarch says Christmas will reflect solidarity with Palestine, Lebanon

AMMAN — Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, reiterated on Wednesday the Patriarchate's call for an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

During the upcoming Christmas celebrations, he announced that churches will hold prayers for peace and security in Palestine and Lebanon, while proceeds from charity bazaars will be used to help the needy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of the Latin Patriarchate in Jordan, Pizzaballa stressed that this year's Christmas celebrations will reflect a strong solidarity with those suffering in the region and aim to inspire hope and resilience.

One of the key events in Jordan will be the inauguration of the Nativity Church at the Baptism Site, an occasion that the patriarch believes will help to boost religious tourism to the Holy Land, he said.

Pizzaballa also confirmed that the Patriarchate is working diligently to send aid to the residents of the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, as well as to neighbouring families, despite the ongoing security challenges.

He expressed his gratitude to the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army for their efforts in delivering much-needed aid to Gaza, and praised the Royal Medical Services for providing medical assistance to Gazans through field hospitals.