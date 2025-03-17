Labour Ministry receives 106 complaints over minimum wage violations in 2025

According to Article 53 of the Labour Law, establishments that fail to comply with minimum wage regulations are fined between JD500 and JD1,000 per violation (JT file)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Labour has received 106 complaints since the beginning of 2025 regarding private sector employers' failure to comply with the minimum wage, Ministry Spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud said on Monday.

Zyoud reiterated the ministry's commitment to enforcing minimum wage regulations through inspection campaigns and by addressing complaints submitted through the "Himayah" platform, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He urged private sector workers who are not receiving the minimum wage to file complaints through the platform, assuring them that reports can be submitted confidentially.

The spokesperson also noted that complaints should specifically cite "failure to meet the minimum wage requirement" rather than "non-payment of wages".

Zyoud cited Article 46 of the Labour Law, which requires employers to pay wages, including overtime, within seven days of the due date.

He also noted that the Tripartite Committee for Labour Affairs' decision to raise the minimum wage took effect at the beginning of 2025, setting it at JD290 per month for all workers, regardless of their method of payment.

According to Article 53 of the Labour Law, establishments that fail to comply with minimum wage regulations are fined between JD500 and JD1,000 per violation.

Employers must also compensate workers for any wage shortfalls, with penalties doubling for repeat offenses.