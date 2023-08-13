Labour Ministry outlines regulations safeguarding rights of teachers in private schools

Workers in private educational institutions are entitled to an annual increase of 5 per cent of the gross salary, with a limit of JD40, according to the Ministry of Labour (File photo)

AMMAN — Workers in private educational institutions are entitled to an annual increase of 5 per cent of the gross salary, with a limit of JD40, according to the Ministry of Labour.

In a recent statement, the ministry indicated that workers in private educational institutions are entitled to a monthly wage of no less than the minimum wage of JD260. Teachers in private educational institutions are also entitled to a teacher allowance of JD10 under the standard employment contract.

Additionally, workers in private educational institutions are entitled to a JD3 increase for each year of experience under the standard employment contract.

The ministry also stated that employees in private educational institutions are entitled to summer vacation wages in the event that their contract is renewed for another year in the same school.

As per ministry regulations, a written notice must be sent to both parties regarding the contract, either to renew or terminate the contract for the following academic year, one month before the end of the term.

Furthermore, all private schools and kindergartens are obligated to transfer the salaries of their employees to approved banks.

The statement also said that workers in private educational institutions are entitled to 14 days of sick leave with full pay per year, in accordance with the provisions of Article 65 of the Labour Law.

A teacher is also entitled to maternity leave of 10 weeks with full pay, provided that the leave days do not exceed six weeks after childbirth. It is prohibited by law to work before this period expires.

The ministry reiterated legal measures against the owner of private schools in the event of non-compliance with the minimum wage, delayed wages, or sex-based discrimination in wages, with a financial fine in accordance with the provisions of Article 53 of the Labour Law.

On the other hand, male teachers in private educational institutions are entitled to three days of paid paternity leave.

Workers in private educational institutions have the right to submit a complaint or inquiry through the electronic Hemaya platform on the ministry’s website, or file an invitation with the ministry’s Wages Authority in cases that fall under its jurisdiction.

The ministry stressed that it is not permissible to terminate the contract of workers in private educational institutions or to penalise them due to a complaint they submitted to the competent authorities in accordance with the provisions of Article 24 of the Labour Law.

Muna Mari, a teacher who works in a private school, told The Jordan Times that her work contract is renewed annually at her workplace. She attributes this practice to the school’s strategy of not providing teachers with annual increases in their monthly salaries.

She added that sometimes the management forces teachers to submit their resignations.

Salma Rizeq, another teacher said, “signing the work contract annually is not a comfortable thing for teachers in the private sector, because they do not get an annual raise”.

Better working conditions should be provided for private school teachers, Rizeq said.