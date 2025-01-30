Labour minister, Egyptian counterpart discuss new recruitment mechanism

Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar meets with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Gibran to discuss a new framework for the recruitment of Egyptian workers to Jordan (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar met with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Gibran to discuss a new framework for the recruitment of Egyptian workers to Jordan.

The discussion, held on the sidelines of the second Global Labour Market Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focused on ensuring that the new recruitment mechanism would address the potential issue of labour migration from specific sectors, such as agriculture, to others. Both ministers stressed the importance of mutual cooperation to maintain sectoral stability, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Both ministers stressed the need for a new mechanism to prioritise the recruitment of skilled and trained Egyptian workers in sectors where demand is high in the Jordanian market.

The ministers also highlighted that this cooperation is a reflection of the long-standing and strong bilateral relations between the two countries, built on mutual trust and shared interests, and directed by the leadership of both countries.

Bakkar noted that the ministry would work closely with Jordanian industry sectors, including chambers of commerce and key sectors such as construction and agriculture, to assess their labour needs to coordinate efforts with Egyptian authorities to streamline the recruitment process.

Gibran reiterated Egypt’s commitment to ensuring that Egyptian workers are fully informed of their rights and obligations under Jordanian labour laws, underscoring Egypt’s focus on supplying a qualified workforce to meet Jordan’s specific sectoral needs.

Also on Thursday, Bakkar met with World Bank officials to discuss the potential extension and streamlining of the National Employment Programme in order to enhance job opportunities for Jordanians in the private sector.

Bakkar met with World Bank’s Social Protection and Jobs Sector Manager for the Middle East and North Africa Cristóbal Ridao-Cano, and economist Carol Chahartouni, Petra reported.

The National Employment Programme aims to boost workforce participation by offering financial incentives, including a JD130 monthly wage subsidy for up to six months.

The programme also provides a transportation allowance of JD10 per month for all workers, with an additional JD15 per month for women to encourage their employment. Furthermore, the program contributes JD10 per worker per month toward social security subscriptions.