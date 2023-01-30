KSrelief, JHCO launch schoolbag project

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, has launched the schoolbag project in eight governorates (Petra photo)

AMMAN — King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), has launched the schoolbag project in eight governorates.

The JHCO on Monday said that the project seeks to provide 29,881 schoolbags and stationery for Syrian students between the first and nine grades in coordination with local charity association in targeted governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli said that implementing the project aims to support the educational sector and provide educational needs for underprivileged students.

For his part, KSrelief Branch Director in Jordan Nayef Al Shimmari said that the scheme will contribute to covering 80 per cent of the Kingdom’s governorates.

Shimmari noted that the project aims at providing beneficiary students to increase their educational levels and alleviate the financial burdens on parents of students.