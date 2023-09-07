Korea, UNRWA renew partnership, commitment to supporting Palestine refugees

AMMAN — The Republic of Korea renewed its support and partnership to UNRWA in Jordan with a contribution of $1 million. This funding will be directed toward the UNRWA Syria, Jordan and Lebanon Emergency Appeal, with a focus on the restoration of school buildings and the rehabilitation of the Faculty of Educational Sciences and Arts (FESA) to enhance the learning environment for students and educational staff, according to a statement made available on UNRWA’s website.

Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, Olaf Becker, expressed his gratitude, saying: “I am very pleased that we can renew this commitment to supporting Palestine Refugee education with our long-term partner, the Republic of Korea. Signing this agreement, marks yet another beacon of hope for a better future for these young refugees! Thank you for your immense support!”

Reflecting on the significance of this contribution, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, Dong-gi Kim, commented: “The Korean Government has strengthened its role in helping those in need around the world, and I hope this contribution will be used not just to improve the educational environment for many Palestine refugees in Jordan, but to help build their bright future.”