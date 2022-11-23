KOICA holds performance sharing workshop for new Industrial School in Zarqa

Participants pose for a photo during a performance results sharing workshop for the Specialised Industrial School in Zarqa, organised by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of KOICA)

AMMAN — The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the project management consultancy Dong-eui University on Wednesday held the performance results sharing workshop for the project, “Establishment of Specialised Industrial School in Zarqa ($10.38M) (2017-2022)”, through which Jordan-Korea Industrial School in Zarqa (JOKINZ) was established.

The workshop featured the attendance of the secretary generals of the Ministry of Education, Najwa Qubeilat and Nawaf Al Ajarmeh, Country Director of KOICA Jordan Office Seo Dongsung and the project manager, Sung Jung-eae, in addition to the project implementation teams from Dong-eui University, the German Development Bank and the KOICA Jordan Office, according to a statement from KOICA.

Sung Jung-eae initiated the workshop by providing a background of the project objectives and justification for intervention, and then proceeded to present the project’s achievements, which included: The construction of 9,000sq.m. buildings, the provision of cutting-edge technology using modern equipment from Korea, the provision of furniture, the development of curriculum for the National Industrial Stream and capacity building programmes in Jordan and Korea for teachers, managers and the staff of the Career Guidance (CG) Centre.

GIZ elaborated on the achievements in the school operation plan, curriculum development, training for teachers and the development of the CG programme. The six specialties developed for 11th and 12th-grade students include Electricity, Auto Electricity, Auto Mechanics, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Welding & Metal Work and Carpentry.

The next session included sharing the knowledge acquired through the invitational training in Korea where participants learned new methods of teaching industrial topics and operating an industrial school.

The workshop wrapped up with the school’s principal presenting his future plan for the school’s operation and sustainability, as this will be the hub of industrial education in Zarqa Governorate, the statement said.